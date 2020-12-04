VENICE — Santa Claus is coming to town — and has already made his presence known.
On Thursday night, Santa — and thousands of others — took to downtown Venice for three hours of shopping, snacking and enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.
Hosted by Venice MainStreet, the night deemed Christmas Walk was teeming with residents and visitors taking in the evening.
Along with lights and music from area bands, shops stayed open late and Venice MainStreet gave out awards for best storefront windows.
Santa Claus hung out on a boat provided by Freedom Boat Club with kids and adults posing for photos socially distanced from the Jolly Ole Elf.
As the holiday season gets underway, more events are set.
On Saturday night, the “Great Christmas Caper,” gets underway on the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice as an alternative to the annual Christmas boat parade.
Organizers are urging social distancing among those who want to view the parade that goes from near Albee Road Bridge down to Circus Bridge and back. They will be near the Venice Avenue Bridge about 7 p.m.
“There is plenty of space for social distancing on both sides of the waterway,” volunteer Jeremy Qvick said last week. “And there are even places where viewers can see the parade from their cars.”
On Saturday and Sunday at CoolToday Park, Wellen Park is hosting the Jingle Jam.
It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day with Christmas tree decorating contests, horse and carriage rides, a holiday market, food and live music along with other events.
On Saturday night, a holiday concert of sorts takes place inside CoolToday Park.
“The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra will be playing when the gates open at 7 p.m.,” the organization said. “The Venice Symphony Brass Quintet will perform holiday songs live on the field at 7:30 p.m., followed by ‘Safe at Home for the Holidays’ on the Jumbotron.”
Tickets for that are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. All CDC protocols are being followed inside CoolToday Park.
Those wanting to enjoy the season and assist others can also do so through the Toys for Tots program, the city stated in an email.
“Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and Venice Municipal Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., are once again collection points for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program,” it said. “Members of the community are asked to drop new, unwrapped toys in these collection boxes.”
The toys are needed by the second week of December, it said.
Also in the city, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping members will help the area showcase the holiday spirit through decorations.
The public will vote on the business with the best light display, it said in its announcement.
It said chamber members should have their businesses decorated by Tuesday. The public will have a chance to vote Dec. 9-30 “for the business with the best light display.”
A grand prize includes $500 and the “prestigious Lightbulb Award,” the chamber noted.
It noted those voting online will have a chance to win as well. Four voters will be chosen randomly to receive cash prizes, it said.
The website to vote will begin on Dec. 9 at YourSun.com/contests. For more information, email Charleen Myers by email at cmyers@venicechamber.com.
