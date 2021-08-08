topical Sign of the times By TAMI GARCIA GONDOLIER CORRESPONDENT Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Amelie Avram, 10, watches her mother Andrea prepares to apply a stencil to her wood board during an event in Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Kathy Milak prepares her stencil design for application at an event held in Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Amelie Avram, 10, sandpapers the sides of her wood board before applying a stencil design while working on a project at Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Beth Grna uses a tool to help apply a stencil to her wood board at an event held in Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Susan Geeslin, lifestyle manager at Renaissance, right, assists resident Carolle Harper in applying her chosen stencil during an event held in the community recently. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Joann Dolack uses a paintbrush to add flair to her wood sign during an event held at Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Laura Mangiapane uses a sponge to apply paint to her sign during an event held at Renaissance. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA One of signs residents could choose from at an event in Renaissance. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WELLEN PARK — Renaissance in West Villages hosted two, decorative wood sign-making classes in the community’s clubhouse.Those who attended the craft were shown how stencils were created and made from a computer program linked to Cricut, a cutting plotter.Residents then applied their chosen stencil designs to wood boards, hand-painted with their own colorful flair. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Doctors: Send kids to school in masks State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge SMH sets another COVID-19 case record Red tide affects animals Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Doctors: Send kids to school in masks State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge SMH sets another COVID-19 case record Red tide affects animals Calendar
