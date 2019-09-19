Sign of the times

VENICE - New signage is up for Visit Sarasota County in Venice at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
In March, Visit Sarasota County, the public-private partnership that promotes Sarasota County tourism and lodging, opened a welcome center inside the the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Now, when people go inside the Venice Chamber office, they will be greeted first by Visit Sarasota County employees or volunteers.
Residents and tourists who want to learn more about attractions and lodging in Sarasota County can call 941-706-1253 or go to VisitSarasota.com.
