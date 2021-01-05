SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is stepping up to meet some of the need for COVID-19 vaccinations of people 65 and older with a community immunization clinic Saturday and Sunday.
As with the health department vaccinations, an appointment is required.
Registration opens at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through the Eventbrite scheduling program at Eventbrite.com/o/florida-department-of-health-sarasota-32135779751.
The hospital is partnering with the county health department to "get as much vaccine to the public as quickly as we can," CEO David Verinder said Wednesday.
The county health department will be out of vaccine after immunization events on Wednesday and Thursday, Health Officer Chuck Henry said. Another shipment is expected early next week but neither the date nor the number of doses that may be coming is known yet.
Notice has been coming on Thursday with delivery the following Monday, and the pattern seems likely to continue, he said.
"We're starting to fall into a rhythm," he said.
SMH's announcement comes just two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis said that hospitals would be expected to get more involved in the distribution of vaccine or have their allocations of it cut.
Seeing vaccine taken out of the county would be the worst thing that could happen, Verinder said.
Shots will be given from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with 135 appointment slots available each hour. That's fewer than the number of doses available because, Henry said, there needs to be a buffer to make sure everyone who makes an appointment gets a shot.
Verinder said that SMH expects to run out of vaccine next week. But both it and the health department have been promised enough to ensure everyone who gets the first of two required shots gets a second one, he and Henry said.
Henry said the health department is looking at ways to distribute the second shot separately from arrangements made for people getting their first one.
