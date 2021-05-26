VENICE — Three men have set up a new website for corporations to improve the hiring system.
A co-founder and its chief operating officer is Venice resident William Mehserle.
The website and company is called SIIMEE, pronounced see-me.
Mehserle has partnered with Rhett Lindsey and Shazam Ashcroft.
Lindsey has worked with Facebook as a senior technical sourcer and had the initial concept for SIIMEE. Ashcroft is the head of product for Tinder, a popular dating app.
Within six months of launching SIIMEE, its post-money-valuation was $2 million; it’s now more than $10 million. Several of the largest employers in Silicon Valley believe the SIIMEE principles will completely change the current methods of hiring employees.
“There is a recognition across the industry that the hiring system is broken,” Mehserle said. “Artificial intelligence is given and 75% of resumes are never looked at. There is bias in every situation, whoever it is the way you connect with people can make all the difference.”
He said they are trying to remove “unconscious biases” in the process.
“The content of people’s character is getting them hired, not based on who they are or who the employer thinks they are,” he said.
With SIIMEE their intention is to make hiring opportunities for those people with the best skill sets. Having a level playing field is essential. The goal is to minimize that when it comes to people finding jobs removing the unconscious bias from the process.
A resume can have inherent biases like a name; an interview can show race and clothing style.
With the SIIMEE app, interviews are on an interconnected video service that enables the hirer to view resumes without prejudice. Selecting the most qualified applicants and having conversations on the app prior to meeting — and then following up with notification of an interview.
So far, 10 Fortune 500 companies are Beta-testing it. Jobseekers do not pay; the employer pays a licensing fee to be on the platform.
“The system is still in the testing stage so the public cannot go on it at this moment. We have a waiting list of companies and job seekers so we are slowly bringing them into the fold,” Mehserle said. “America is our initial focus but our intentions are to go to Europe and then Asia.”
Assuming they can catch 1 to 10% job seekers, it could be a very profitable company. He said it is focused on large corporations — the top 600 companies in America. There are 17 people on the team with three venture capital firms and 12 current investors.
He said his belief is based on the Rev. Martin Luther King quote: “I had a dream that one day my children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but of the content of their character.”
Born in Atlanta, Mehserle came with his family in 1992 to Venice and attended Pine View School his interests were chemistry, physics and building computers. With friends, he started setting up the WiFi systems for the school auditorium.
He graduated from Georgia Tech with degrees in chemical and biomolecular engineering and then joined Georgia-Pacific. His role was a hybrid engineer and financial consultant flying around the country to their paper mills. He also holds degrees from Emory University and Yale.
Within 18 months, he started his first website, a boutique gift company followed by his second company Khraze.com which he sold. Interning in 2007 for Scott Pinkerton, of FourThought Private Wealth, he worked on a path helped grow the business 300% in seven years going from five to 20 employees.
Mehserle has served on the boards of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Sheriff’s Advisory, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, The Loveland Center and is a member of Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and Venice Area Young Professionals.
As SIIMEE COO, Mehserle manages the financial and business development finding investors, splitting time between Atlanta and Newport Beach, California for now.
