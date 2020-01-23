SARASOTA - SILL’s popular Music Mondays series entitled “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers of all disciplines.
The 2020 Music Mondays continue through March 25. The morning sessions, hosted by the series’ producer, Edward Alley, are 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road.
Afternoon sessions, hosted by Joseph Holt or Robert Sherman of WQXR, are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto. Tickets are $10 per session. To purchase tickets, visit www.sillsarasota.org. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
Upcoming guests include:
* Jan. 27: Brad Williams has been principal trombone of the Sarasota Orchestra since 2009. Prior to that, he was second trombonist of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
During his career, he has performed with such artists as Yo-Yo Ma, Renee Fleming and Charles Dutoit. Williams performs regularly with the Florida Orchestra, Naples Philharmonic and ensembleNEWSRQ, where he performed the Luciano Berio’s fiendishly difficult “Sequenza V for Solo Trombone,” dressed and made up as Grock, the King of the Clowns. He also performed “Sequenza V” for the Ringling International Arts Festival.
* Feb. 3: The dynamic husband-and-wife duo of Amy Burton and John Musto covers the gamut of music from The Great American Songbook, to the classics and Musto’s own compositions. With a voice The New York Times describes as “luminous” and “lustrous,” soprano Amy Burton has sung with the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, at the White House, and with major opera companies and orchestras throughout the U.S and the world, as well as in recital and cabaret.
She recently joined the vocal arts faculty of The Juilliard School. Composer and pianist John Musto is that rare example of a classical composer whose work is both critically acclaimed and widely performed, and has also distinguished himself as an instrumental soloist and chamber musician.
His activities encompass virtually every genre, including orchestral and operatic, solo, chamber and vocal music, concerti, and music for film and television. Musto has won numerous awards for his compositions, including a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and two Emmys. His works have been recorded on numerous labels.
* Feb. 10: The Romm Family Trio comprises trumpeter Ronald Romm; his wife, pianist Avis Romm; and their son, Aaron Romm. The family’s musical accomplishments are legendary. Ronald Romm has performed worldwide on the stages of most major concert venues, music festivals, and orchestras. He was an early member of the famed Canadian Brass for more than 25 years and is currently a distinguished professor of music at the University of Illinois. Aaron Romm, also a trumpeter, has performed around the world to great acclaim. Classically trained, but equally at home in all genres, he has played with groups like Mannheim Steamroller, as well as several well-known major orchestras.
He is currently an instructor at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Avis Romm is a celebrated and highly respected pianist, coach, and conductor. She has worked extensively with internationally renowned soloists on radio, television, and stage throughout the United States and Canada.
