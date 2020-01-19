SARASOTA - Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s 2020 “Global Issues” Series continues in January.
Internationally acclaimed experts explore the challenges and dilemmas we face at home and around the world in this engaging series of lectures and lively conversations.
The new season, which runs through March 27, features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
SILL also offers recordings of 12 of its Thursday series lectures every Thursday at Temple Beth Israel in Longboat Key. Speakers explore dozens of topics, including the U.S. role in the world, income inequality, climate change, migration, artificial intelligence, and topical issues in Latin America, Asia, Europe, Russia and Iran.
Upcoming lectures include:
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Mass Migration and National Security with Daniel Vara: Many countries are grappling with how to respond to growing mass migrations. Daniel Vara will review the laws, political forces, and players influencing overall immigration, asylum, and refugee policies. He will also review the impact of these influences on our national security and options being considered to manage this phenomenon. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Central American Caravans and Immigration Politics with Daniel Vara: Mass migration via Central America includes those seeking a better life in the USA, fleeing persecution, and some with nefarious interests. Daniel Vara will discuss major issues and current developments. He will compare the caravans with previous mass illegal migration events and describe the politics and interests influencing this crisis. 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Changing Climate: Changing….Well….Everything with Terry Root: Back-to-back 100-year floods, extended droughts, and the polar vortex are all connected to the disruption of our climate due to greenhouse gas emissions. Terry Root will discuss the science behind our changing climate and how plants and animals are being affected. She will also address Florida's vulnerabilities and necessary remedies. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
