VENICE - Olympic silver medalist Mary Tucker visited the Venice YMCA's after-school program on Tuesday.
"We thought it would be really cool to have an Olympian here," said Paul Raker, the executive director of the Venice YMCA.
Tucker, from Sarasota, competed in the mixed team 10-meter air rifle event and took home silver with her teammate Lucas Kozeniesky.
It was the Olympic debut of the female-dominated sport, of which most Americans know very little.
"It should be out there a little more," Tucker said about the number of women who compete in shooting.
Raker said they arranged for Tucker to come by the Y because they wanted to offer kids the opportunity to interact with a real Olympian on their first day back at school.
Tucker's mother, Jennifer Tucker-Mogensen, worked at the Venice YMCA for several years and Tucker attended the after-school program.
Now back in the U.S., Tucker was happy to share stories about her success at the Tokyo Olympics. She was greeted by a group of kids chanting USA and holding flags.
Tucker showed the kids her silver medal and one of her rifles. She also told them a little about what she described as "a really good" Olympic experience at the Tokyo games.
While most Olympians did not get to see much of the host country this year, she said she was able to see at least a small part of Japan during the hour and a half drive to the range.
"I would have liked to see Tokyo more," she said.
Tucker said it was exciting to even qualify for the mixed team gold medal event, where her team fell just short of winning it all, taking home silver.
"We fought really hard," she said. "We obviously wanted gold, but we were happy to get silver."
With the Olympics operating under COVID restrictions this year, Tucker's family could not be there in person to cheer her on.
"It was difficult to watch from home," Tucker-Mogensen said. The family had to watch her events at 2 or 3 a.m. because of the time difference.
Of course, these Olympics were delayed more than a year because of COVID.
"It was really hard at first," Tucker said. But she said the extra time off helped her mentally take a break, which was good.
Even though it was a year late, Tucker is now an Olympic silver medalist. But she is hoping that it was not her last shot at winning a gold medal.
"I'll at least do Paris (in 2024) and L.A. (2028)," Tucker said, adding that Brisbane (2032) remains a possibility as well.
Of course, she will have to qualify for those first. For now Tucker will return to University of Kentucky and complete for the Wildcats.
