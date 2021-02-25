Silver Star Award

Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Officer Michael Kiel, right, presents the Silver Star Award to Gov. Ric Foster and Administrator John DiSilvestro of Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308. The award is in recognition of the 15 consecutive years the Lodge has helped the children of the Sheriffs Youth Ranches with more than $30,000 in donations.

VENICE - The Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308 recently was spotlighted by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches gave the Silver Star Award to officers with Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308.

"The award is in recognition of the 15 consecutive years that the Lodge has helped the children of the Sheriffs Youth Ranches with over $30,000 in donations," it said in an email. 

