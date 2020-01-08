VENICE — The message regarding new recycling containers from the city of Venice and Sarasota County is the same: Use ‘em if you got ‘em.
The county is slightly ahead of the city, having already distributed its new blue carts for single-stream recycling. Customers were alerted by robocalls last week to begin using them this week.
The city began distribution of its own recycling carts Monday, with residents told to put them into service for their next collection.
Delivery of the carts is estimated to take about two weeks.
“Single stream” means residents no longer have to separate paper products from other recyclables. Now, everything — jars, cans, boxes and such — goes into the blue cart.
And only into the blue cart. Materials left curbside in the old recycling bins or other containers after the carts have been provided will not be collected, both jurisdictions warn.
They are also stressing the need not to put anything other than clean recyclable materials into the carts. Material that’s contaminated or not recyclable could mean the contents of the cart get sent to the landfill instead of going through recycling.
An information packet being delivered to Venice residents with their new cart provides details on what’s recyclable and what’s not. They’re essentially the same guidelines residents were already following.
Here are some other tidbits about the city program you’ll want to know.
• The recycling container holds 65 gallons — the same as the city’s medium-size trash container. There are no smaller ones. A few 95-gallon containers are available if you think you need a bigger one. Call 941-486-2422.
• Break down larger boxes, so the cart’s lid will close. Recyclables that get wet might get sent to the landfill.
• Make sure the contents of the cart aren’t jammed in so tight that they won’t come out when it’s picked up by the robotic arm on the truck.
• The blue cart should be placed curbside next to your trash cart, with enough room for the robotic arm to grab each one, no later than 7 a.m. on collection day. No changes to collection days are currently planned.
• You have the option of keeping your old bins or returning them to the city by dropping them off at the Public Works office, 221 S. Seaboard Ave., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Remember that both your trash cart and your recycling cart are city property and are assigned to your address, so they stay if you go.
For more information, call 941-486-2422.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.