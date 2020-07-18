The Jewish Congregation of Venice held its Sisterhood meeting remotely on Tuesday, July 14, with Gondolier Features Editor Kim Cool as guest speaker.
Kim is a treasure trove of knowledge about Venice and shared her insights about some of the more memorable events in our city’s colorful history.
About 1926-27, Venice Island had a population of only 4,000 people and three hotels where residents and potential residents could assemble for tea after shopping on Venice Avenue.
The land boom ended with the 1928 Florida market crash and great depression. The population fell to about 400.
A second boom during World War II when the Army trained fighter pilots at Venice Airport. Some later became the first snowbirds.
For a few years there were two airports in the city — the old Albee field and the Venice Airport.
A few interesting takeaways from Kim’s talk: the canal which circles the island was known as “the ditch.”
Also, Florida was under water during the era of the dinosaurs so there were never any in our area. But there were plenty of prehistoric sharks and Venice is one of the best places to find fossil shark’s teeth.
Of course, the history of the circus looms large in the history of Venice, and Kim shared many interesting facts about the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus which wintered here from 1960-1992.
