VENICE — The field is set for the 2021 City Council elections on Nov. 2.
Incumbent Helen Moore, seeking a second term, and Sandy Sibley will vie for Seat 3, while Jim Boldt, Ron Courtney, Jennifer Lewis and Chris Simmons will compete for Seat 4, being vacated by Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who’s forgoing a run for a third term.
Here’s the rest of what you need to know about the election:
• The winner in each race will be the person with the most votes, regardless of whether it’s a majority. Ties are broken by drawing lots.
• The winners will serve a three-year term and will be eligible for re-election in 2024. Moore would be precluded by term limits from seeking another term after that, if she wins.
• Council members are paid $850 a month, while the mayor gets $1,000.
• You must be a resident of Venice to vote in the election. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4.
• The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 23. You can do it by mail or phone, or online at: SarasotaVotes.com.
• You’ll be able to vote early at the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, from Oct. 25, through Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
• On Election Day, you’ll have to vote in your precinct. There are nine in the city. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For additional voter information, including a precinct finder and how to register, visit SarasotaVotes.com. Election offices, in Venice, North Port and Sarasota, are open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Campaign finance reports for candidates and other election information can be found on the City website by following this link: bit.ly/3geJQk9
