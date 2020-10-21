Venice Area Women’s College Club members learned about Six to Save from Harry Klinkhamer, city of Venice Historical resource manager.
The project is sponsored by the Historic and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County. There are six historic buildings in Sarasota County, the coalition would like to save and preserve including the Nickell Building in Venice. Harry had a nice presentation with photos of all the buildings. Members learned Old Miakka is spelled with an i.
The Venice College Club is a group of women whose goal is to reach out and make a difference in the community and in each other’s lives. They award an annual education scholarship and donate to the South County Food Pantry.
Members promote fellowship among women with college and associate degrees and encourage personal growth and community involvement. Because the group is small, there is a warm friendly interaction giving the women a chance to get to know each other. The group presently has 30 members.
Its next meeting is Nov. 10 with Sara Kane, Sustainability Program supervisor at UF and on Dec 8, Ken McBride will be providing his wonderful Holiday Music Program.
The Venice Area Women’s College Club is a group of friendly and welcoming members. They meet on the second Tuesday of the month from October through May at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
For membership info, contact the membership chairman Lisa Pfohl at 309-635-3058.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Harry Klinkhamer. This city of Venice Historical Resource Manager wears many hats in town. Harry regularly attends city board meetings and manages issues having to do with Venice history and the archives.
He is the city host welcoming the community to special events like the opening of the Julia Lanning Archives. He is alert to historical societies in Sarasota County and checks that all efforts are coordinated. He makes sure the Venice Museum and special events and receptions there run smoothly. He and the volunteers are already planning to make sure the Museum is decorated for the holidays.
Harry is friendly and patient and kind. He is super organized and seems to get everything regularly checked off his to do List. He is a big Tampa Bay Rays fan. Harry is kind and a terrific ambassador for Venice.
Harry Klinkhamer is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
