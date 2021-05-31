VENICE — The SKY Family YMCA is being renamed YMCA of Southwest Florida and will restart YMCA services in North County.
The Sarasota Y closed in November 2019.
The change, announced Friday, is effective Aug. 1.
“Since our founding as the Venice Family YMCA in 1967, we have looked to serve as a beacon for our community, ensuring everyone knows we are here to support and help them reach their full potential through healthy mind, body and spirit,” said Gene Jones, president and CEO, in a news release. “By changing our name to YMCA of Southwest Florida, we believe we can better demonstrate to everyone in our region how far-reaching our community impact has become throughout Southwest Florida.”
It currently operates eight YMCA facilities, two charter middle schools, four early learning centers and various camps and after-school programs from Manatee County to Bonita Springs.
Existing operations will continue under the new name, as will the organization in Sarasota when it's restarted.
“Every community deserves a great Y, and we are thrilled to be in a position to serve Sarasota under the Y’s banner” said Jones in the release.
Key community stakeholders and organizations have already been enlisted as partners to provide YMCA services in Sarasota, including early learning, school-age programs and camps and community and workplace wellness programs.
YMCA of Southwest Florida also plans to open a full-service YMCA facility in Sarasota in the future.
Major supporters of the the SKY Family Y include the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Sarasota Community Foundation, Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, The Patterson Foundation, the Suwyn Family and many others.
“We were only able to meet these growing needs and continue to enhance and expand our services because of the overwhelming community support,” Jones said.
