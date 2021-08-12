Sarasota Memorial Hospital Sarasota

Sarasota Memorial Hospital had its first drop in COVID numbers this month after several weeks of increasing census. 

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital saw its COVID-19 census decrease for the first time in nearly a month Thursday, though it was still left with the second-highest case count of the pandemic.

The census of 205 patients was down from 211 on Wednesday.

But the good news was tempered by the death of a patient and an increase in the seven-day positivity rate from 17.4% to 18.7%.

According to the Sarasota Memorial website, 90% of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24,753 new cases for the state on Thursday, another record.

Only four deaths were reported but the seven-day positivity rate went up to 19.79% after a sight decrease on Wednesday.

Hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy increased in the state as well, also setting new records.


HealthData.gov reported that 15,796 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, occupying 27% of the total beds in 257 reporting hospitals.

Pediatric patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 occupied 193 beds, second only to the 229 pediatric patients in Texas.

ICU occupancy increased by more than 100 patients, to 3,232, or 49% of staffed beds.

The Sarasota County School District reported 45 staff isolated following a positive test and 20 staff in quarantine Thursday. The number were essentially unchanged from Wednesday.

It also reported 191 students isolated, up from 147 Wednesday, and 114 students quarantined, an increase of 31 since Wednesday.

In the previous 48 hours, 16 people had been directed to isolate and none to quarantine.

