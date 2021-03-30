VENICE — You’ve got to know which way the wind blows if you worry about red tide.
The good news is no signs of the toxic red tide algae turned up in water samples collected north of Boca Grande Pass in the last eight days, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Tuesday.
But that doesn’t mean beaches in Sarasota and Charlotte counties have escaped a light, sour-chowder stench of red tide toxins riding the winds in recent days.
Mark Timchula, who rents umbrellas and chairs at Englewood Beach, said the scent of red tide rode the winds out of the south over the weekend.
But if the winds changed direction, the stench was gone, he said. Easterly, offshore winds blow the toxins further into the Gulf of Mexico.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf of Mexico in concentrations of fewer than 1,000 cells per liter of water. But if the concentrations of red tide blooms exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, humans can experience scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments triggered by the toxins.
Higher concentrations can kill fish and other marine life.
No dead fish, a sign of intense toxic blooms, washed up onto the shore of Manasota Key, according to Timchula.
Lifeguards at Manasota Beach and experts at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota said the same.
Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota posts its daily beach conditions on visitbeaches.org.
Mote reported that beach goers on the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis suffered slight respiratory irritations Monday, a sign of airborne red tide toxins.
But by Tuesday, Mote reported no one suffered any respiratory ailments in Sarasota County, its coverage area.
On habforecast.gcoos.org, which posts a map anticipating the effects of red tide on people who head to beaches throughout Southwest Florida, cautioned Tuesday that today healthy people could experience a “moderate” chance of respiratory irritations from airborne red tide toxins on Manasota Key.
However, the threat subsides once the wind direction shifts from a southwesterly direction and blows from the east-southeast direction in the morning.
The winds are expected to shift back to the southwest by early afternoon and that will increase the threat of people experiencing scratchy throats, coughing and other respiratory irritations.
Worsening in Lee Co.
Since January, Lee and Collier counties have been plagued with red tide, showing sample counts in the low to medium range.
A sample taken two miles off Cayo Casa, south of Boca Grande Pass, contained high concentrations of red tide, a step up in algae counts from recent weeks.
Water samples taken two miles off of Boca Grande Pass contained medium concentrations of red tide last week.
Closer to shore, primarily Pine Island Sound, Matlacha Pass and other surrounding waters, several water samples turned up medium and low concentrations.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
