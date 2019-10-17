SARASOTA — The area’s first-ever slime convention is coming to Sarasota’s Robarts Arena is Saturday.
The Slime Blowout is billed as the largest gathering of slime enthusiasts on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Slime-related activities will include a slime-making station, many slime-related activities plus a Slime Marketplace featuring more than 40 slime vendors of slime-related products, a Slime Swap and the Halloween-themed Scary Slime contest along with classes.
Learn how to make different kinds of slime under the guidance of some of the country’s most famous slimers.
A disc jockey will add music to the Slime Blowout where slimers and wanna-be slimers can meet and greet their favorite favorite slimers.
Slime super stars will be selling their products and making special appearances in the arena throughout the day. Social media superstars are said to have close to 5 million followers around the world.
In conjunction with the Slime Blowouts, there will be an ASMR film festival, billed as one of the first such festivals of its kind.
The videos to be featured have gone viral and feature, according to Slimers, “satisfying sounds.” The videos are popular social media networks.
The growing slime trend has been featured recently in the New York Times which described the stress-relieving aspects of this fun hobby, which is popular with teenagers.
Slime has “bloomed into a symbol of modern childhood,“ noted the Times story.
To buy tickets or to register as a slime vendor, visit www.slimeblowout.com.
