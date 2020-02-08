VENICE — When Venice Challenger Baseball broke ground for its complex last June, founder Rich Carroll was hopeful his players would be using it this spring.
That timetable turned out to be optimistic, but Carroll is used to it. It took eight years just to get to the groundbreaking, he said at the time.
Eight months later significant, if slow, progress has been made on a rubberized field where people of all ages who have physical or cognitive challenges can play baseball safely.
The surface is expected to be installed in a couple of weeks, Carroll said, but the timetable for this stage of the complex has been pushed back to September.
“We want to make sure we do it right,” he said.
The complex will also include a regulation Little League field, a multi-purpose building with restrooms and storage, and parking. Fencing is being installed now, Carroll said.
The site is on West Coast Inland Navigation District land just south of the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club and the Gene Whipp Sports Center for Special Athletes off Gulf Coast Boulevard.
It was selected after two potential sites in the city fell through. Working out an agreement among the District, Suncoast Foundation and Sarasota County took months and permitting added even more.
When their rubberized field is ready, Challenger’s more than 100 players can move over from Chuck Reiter Park, whose regulation Little League fields have clay base paths, raised bases and grass in the infield and outfield — tripping hazards and hard surfaces.
The bases on the rubberized field will be painted on. Sarasota County contributed $250,000 to pay for it.
Suncoast Foundation donated the funds for the multi-purpose building in exchange for naming rights. The complex will be available for its athletes when Challenger isn’t using it.
Similarly, in exchange for installing a playground Challenger will have the use of parking for the Boys & Girls Club, which is closed on the weekend. Challenger plays on Saturdays in the spring and fall, when it’s not too hot or too cold for its participants.
The first game of the spring season is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Chuck Reiter Park. It was postponed a week due to weather.
Carroll said that anyone who would like to be a “buddy,” to assist the players, is welcome.
For more information or to donate to Challenger, a 501©3 nonprofit, visit VeniceChallengerBaseball.org.
