SARASOTA — Sarasota Military Academy cadets won the “National Coral to Action Challenge,” by the Coral Restoration Foundation.
“We had over 240 students submit nearly 100 entries from all over the country, and every single one was a joy to watch,” Derek Hagen, Coral Restoration Foundation Education program manager said in a news release. “The film that Timothy, Kelly, Haley and Dominique created really stood out for its powerful simplicity that cuts right to the heart of the issue – there really is a horror story happening in the ocean! But knowing that there are so many incredibly smart, talented, passionate, and creative young people out there gives us hope for the future.”
The news release notes top finalists were selected by expert judges with the winning team selected by social media votes
Sarasota Military Academy juniors Timothy Baldwin, Kelly Fletes, Haley Coady and Dominique Storr were the winning team. Their video, “Coral to Action,” can be viewed at www.coralrestoration.org/coral-to-action.
SMA marine science educator Jeanette Marks praised the endeavor.
“When my classes discuss the current status of the health of the oceans and coral reefs, it is easy for students to feel like the problems are too big. The ‘Coral to Action Challenge’ provides the opportunity for students to become active in protecting and raising awareness for the coral reefs,” she said. “This was such an excellent opportunity for students across the nation to highlight the need for action, while creating something unique and helpful. I’m so proud of my students for creating such an incredible video that will inspire more people to take action in protecting coral reefs.”
On Feb. 21, the 300-gallon classroom aquarium burst and flooded the classroom.
Marks and SMA cadets saved the fish and hermit crabs, but could not repair the tank.
“Through this opportunity, the Academy will be able to replace the tank with a brand new, state-of-the-art aquarium, at no additional costs,” the news release states.
The judges included The Ocean Agency’s Richard Vevers from the show, “Chasing Coral;” and Angie Lassman from NBC 6.
Along with SMA, the other finalists were Mandalay Elementary School and Collegiate Academy of Colorado.
