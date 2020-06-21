SARASOTA — Sarasota Military Academy students received an award for their work that was displayed as a part of the Sarasota Film Festival Comedy Category.
“The cadets submitted a film titled, ‘The Fate of the Oklahoma Riders’ and won the newly-established ‘Comedy Appreciation’ category during the festival’s virtual competition,” the school noted in a news release.
Recipients of Comedy Appreciation award were Layla Howard and Abel Martinez, for their film “Sorry ’Bout Your Luck,” along with an SMA team for “The Fate of the Oklahoma Riders.”
“A sincere congratulations to the award-winning students at the Sarasota Military Academy for their creative and humorous film,”Sarasota Film Festival President Mark Famiglio said. “It was a delight to our audiences, and we look forward to more shorts from the bright young minds of this school.”
The film was made in 2019 with assistance from the IB Film Program and the school’s Film Club, taught b Hellen Harvey.
The team included 2019 graduates Emma Fabec, Emily Haywood, Heidi Iwansky, Nicole McKenna, Jacob Meyer and Evan Schulz along with juniors Michael Burton, Alison McKenna and Anthony Habas.
“Our cadets are so incredibly gifted and we enjoy seeing the films they create for the festival each year. We are so grateful that festival staff created a way for the films to be showcased, adapting to ensure that our cadets and all participants had an opportunity to share their work,” Sarasota Military Academy Executive Director Christina Bowman said. “The ‘Comedy Appreciation’ category shows the community that we can always find light and joy, even and especially throughout this uncertain time. Congratulations to our SMA filmmakers, and thank you to the Sarasota Film Festival staff for their creative and heartfelt commitment to local art.”
SMA seniors Noah Fischer, Noah Neitlich, Ashley Ortiz and Aeryn Sachs also produced a documentary film about the Resurrection House — but filming was stopped by COVID-19 pandemic.
Resurrection House is a nonprofit organization that serves as a resource center for Sarasota County homeless residents.
To learn more and to view a list of films and winners of the 2020 Sarasota Film Festival, visit https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/.
