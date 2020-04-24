Braguynha

GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Braguynha, a resident of Brazil, plays what was determined to be the World's Smallest Electric Guitar by the Guinness Book of Records in 1998 outside Winn-Dixie along Tamiami Trail on Tuesday in Venice. 

 Scott Lawson North Port Editor

VENICE - Brazilian guitarist Braguynha came to America anticipating to do some concerts in churches - but COVID-19 put an end to that. 

Braguynha, who is staying with his friend, Nokomis resident Tony Lima, set up his guitar which was said to be featured in the 1998 Guinness Book of Records, outside a grocery store in Venice. 

Lima and Braguynha entertained passer-bys near the Venice Plaza Winn-Dixie playing a mix of music. The guitar is about the size of a violin. 

