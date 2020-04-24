VENICE - Brazilian guitarist Braguynha came to America anticipating to do some concerts in churches - but COVID-19 put an end to that.
Braguynha, who is staying with his friend, Nokomis resident Tony Lima, set up his guitar which was said to be featured in the 1998 Guinness Book of Records, outside a grocery store in Venice.
Lima and Braguynha entertained passer-bys near the Venice Plaza Winn-Dixie playing a mix of music. The guitar is about the size of a violin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.