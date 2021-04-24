VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is still months away from opening its Venice facility but it has already announced an addition.
Its governing body, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, has voted to move forward with designing two new oncology outpatient facilities, including a two-story cancer center on the Venice campus.
It also authorized a new six-story outpatient cancer pavilion on the hospital’s main campus in Sarasota.
The new facilities will all be part of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, a comprehensive cancer program SMH began developing in 2018.
It received a $25 million donation from the family of Brian D. Jellison, who died of cancer that year.
The donation from the family’s foundation to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation was the largest it had ever received.
“We wanted to do something meaningful and impactful that really spoke to us,” said daughter Hilary Jellison Simonds. “We know firsthand from living through our father’s treatment that dealing with cancer can be a hard, lonely road for patients and caregivers. With this gift, we want to let other families know that they are not alone.”
The first facility to open under the renamed institute was a new outpatient Radiation Oncology Center at SMH’s University Parkway campus.
Its new eight-story inpatient cancer facility is scheduled to open on the main campus this fall, about the same time the Venice hospital will be completed.
The cancer center there will offer radiation oncology, advanced diagnostic imaging, infusion services, supportive care and medical office space, according to an SMH news release.
The outpatient pavilion planned for the Sarasota campus will include surgery suites, radiation and infusion services, diagnostic services, integrative and supportive care, and administrative and clinic space, the release states.
The institute’s goal is to provide the full range of cancer treatment, technology and support to local residents in their own community.
They will also benefit from the hospital’s clinical trial program, which has been involved in several trials related to COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared.
“Everyone should be able to get the best cancer care without having to leave home,” said Sheila Jellison, Brian Jellison’s widow and president of the family foundation.
Designing the two new facilities will take six to eight months, according to the news release. Construction could begin in the fall of 2022, if all approvals and funding are in hand.
The expansion of SMH’s spectrum of cancer services comes at a time when cancer diagnoses are rising locally and nationally, the release states.
“Cancer care is far more than facilities, treatments and technology,” SMH CEO David Verinder said. “It takes tremendous coordination and collaboration across multiple subspecialties and disciplines to accurately diagnose and develop targeted treatments.
“That’s where a comprehensive cancer center like Sarasota Memorial’s Jellison Cancer Institute can really make a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.