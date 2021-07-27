SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial is one of the best places for women to work, according to Forbes and the research company Statista.
The Sarasota County Health Care System received the designation given to less than 1% of large companies, according to a news release.
Among those celebrating the announcement is SMH-Venice campus President Sharon Roush.
She has been recruiting hundreds of health care workers as SMH opens its new Venice hospital in the fall. She said she believes diversity is “especially” important in health care so people can count on health care workers who are of every gender, age, race and belief system.
“Diversity increases the cultural and clinical competency of our staff and leads to better care and outcomes for our patients,” Roush said in the news release.
According to the news release, SMH was in the top 12% of 300 companies and top 10% in the “Healthcare & Social” category.
SMH President/CEO David Verinder said its leaders, include two presidents, Roush and Lorrie Liang, president of SMH-Sarasota campus, have helped build a diverse team.
“Our longstanding vision has been to be the best place to be a patient, the best place to work and the best place to practice medicine, and we are honored to be recognized for achieving that level of excellence on several fronts,” Verinder said in the news release. “I am extremely proud to work with such a caring, compassionate team. Our extraordinary leaders and staff truly set us apart.”
More than 70% of its leaders are female, including half of its directors and executive team, the news release noted.
“It’s important to have a diverse team,” Liang said in the news release. “When it comes to gender, women bring a valuable and unique set of communication and leadership skills to the table. We tend to be more holistic and focused on strategies that encourage collaboration, creativity and mutual respect, which in turn, results in increased job satisfaction, engagement, productivity and organizational outcomes.”
The list included 300 Best Employers for Women after surveys of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 workers, it noted. The survey sought opinions about employer culture, opportunities for career development, working conditions, salary, diversity and other aspects of working.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is Sarasota County’s largest employer, it noted.
