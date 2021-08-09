There's been no let-up in the latest COVID-19 surge, fueled by the Delta variant that now accounts for 93% of new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The COVID-19 census at Sarasota Memorial Hospital set another record Tuesday, hitting 201 patients after it reported 192 on Monday.
The census was 131 patients on Aug. 2, which was a record at the time. It's up 53% since then.
The number has gone up in six straight weekday updates and has risen steadily from the 13 cases reported on July 2.
The hospital also reported eight deaths over the weekend, matching the number for Aug. 2-6, and another one Monday.
Prior to last week, it had only reported nine total deaths since mid May.
The hospital's seven-day testing positivity rate was 16.9% Tuesday, compared to 13.8% for the prior period.
The ICU census Tuesday was 44 patients compared to 29 on Aug. 2 — a 52% increase.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 31 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, compared to 20 on Friday, and three deaths.
State of the state
In its Aug. 6 Weekly Situation Report, Florida reported 134,506 new cases last week — an increase of 22% and an average of 19,215 a day.
But it has already reported more than 80,000 for the first three days of this week, according to the CDC — more than the entire week beginning July 16.
It has set a record for new cases each day of this week, with 28,317 reported for Sunday, the latest day for which the CDC had data.
It's also on pace to exceed the 616 deaths reported last week, averaging 111 per day so far this week compared to 88 last week.
The seven-day testing positivity rate through Aug. 7 was 20.01%, down from 20.16% the previous day. It had risen every day since June 14.
Hospitalizations set yet another record Tuesday, with 15,169 COVID-19 patients — more than a quarter of the state's hospital beds, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The number was likely higher as only 231 hospitals were reporting out of the 260 registered with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Service.
There were 3,050 patients in ICU beds Tuesday — about 51% of the state's total ICU beds in use, as reported by 237 hospitals.
The national rate for bed occupancy by COVID-19 patients was 10.15% Tuesday, the HHS website shows. ICU bed occupancy nationally was 21.28%.
Vaccination rises
Increases in six of the state's seven vaccination age groups were about the only bright spot in the Aug. 6 report.
Though the number of vaccination doses dipped by about 6,000, the share of people in the 12-19 age group who are vaccinated went up 3 percentage points.
That group also had the highest positivity rate of any of the age cohorts, however, at 24.3%.
The vaccination rate rose 2 points for people ages 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-64, with each group having a higher positivity rate than the next one.
About 23,000 people ages 65 and up got vaccinated as well, but that wasn't enough to improve the 85% vaccination rate. The positivity rate for the group was 12.5%, the lowest of the seven vaccination groups.
The state's overall vaccination rate was 63%, also up 2 points over the previous week.
All of Florida's less-vaccinated counties also showed gains, led by Baker County, whose rate went from 33% to 37%.
But 12 counties still have rates below 40%, including Holmes County. At 27%, it's the only one still below 30%.
Five counties, including Sarasota County, are at 70% or higher, topped by 81% in Dade County.
About 7 million Floridians who are eligible to get vaccinated haven't.
Sarasota County had 1,934 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 37% increase and about triple the number for the week beginning July 2.
Its positivity rate rose to 14.5% but only Dade County had a lower one, at 12.7%.
On the other hand, 52 counties had a higher rate than the state's 18.9%, including five counties in which the rate was more than 30%.
Sarasota County schools began their new academic year Tuesday with 29 staff and 96 students in isolation due to a positive test result and 12 staff and 24 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours 40 people had been directed to isolate and none to quarantine.
