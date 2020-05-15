SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital shared a blog post from a doctor who diagnosed the first patient with COVID-19 in the state and then spent two weeks in precautionary quarantine.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo examined the man at Doctors Hospital, where he had been admitted for pneumonia and wasn’t in isolation.
“Nobody expected the person to have this disease” because he had no history of travel, he said.
Gordillo was unable to order a test for it, however, because CDC protocols linked testing to travel.
That night the CDC loosened the protocols and authorized testing at state labs. Gordillo ordered a test which later confirmed the results.
The man recovered and was released. Gordillo went back to work after his quarantine expired.
As the head of SMH’s Infection Prevention and Control Department, he answers questions about COVID-19.
• On the probability of a “second wave” of COVID-19 outbreak and SMH’s preparedness for one: “Humans have not changed. The virus has not changed. The main thing that has changed is the way we behave — by distancing ourselves.
“As communities go back to the pre-pandemic way of behaving — by relaxing physical distancing, etc. — then obviously, there is a huge risk of having a so-called ‘second wave,’ even multiple waves. And it’s probably going to happen.
“The key is going to be detecting the trend early and intervening to quell it early on — not like what happened in the country in February, when there were COVID-19 cases identified but little action to try to stop it from spreading across the nation.
“I do believe Sarasota Memorial Hospital is well-prepared to handle a second wave.”
• On what should seniors do to protect themselves: “I would recommend that seniors — everyone, really — continue doing what they’ve been doing these past several weeks: physical distancing, using face masks and following instructions for hand hygiene from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Sarasota Health Department and the Florida Department of Health. And avoid touching your nose, eyes and face.
• On when masks should be worn: “In general, infectious disease experts support the universal use of face masks when you will be — or may be — closer than 6 feet to anyone outside your household. Even if you will be outdoors, if there’s a chance you may be within 6 feet of someone other than your household members, then wear a mask or face covering.
“Wearing a mask is extremely, extremely important because it creates a barrier between your mouth and others, preventing you from transmitting COVID-19 before you may know you have the disease.
“It’s equally vital that people in our community continue practicing physical distancing, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
”We cannot rely on immunity yet. Even if you’ve had the disease, we don’t know for sure whether you cannot get it again. We think you cannot, but that has not been conclusively demonstrated.”
• On spending time with people outside your household: “Keep in mind that children, even though they may not have symptoms, they can still carry the virus. They can be asymptomatic and transmit it, or they can have a very mild illness with just a runny nose, and they’d still be contagious.
If your grandchild is a teenager, he/she likely can follow instructions and remain at a safe distance, wear a mask and wash hands before visiting, etc. But a toddler on the other hand is less likely to understand or follow these important rules.
• On whether children can safely play outside with others: “It really depends on that child. It’s possible that (a) middle-schooler has the behavior control to abide by physical-distancing rules. If he/she can do this and will wear a mask, practice appropriate hand hygiene and not touch his/her face while playing outdoors, then it may be safe with a limited number of close friends.
“It’s doubtful that a kindergartener can have such self-control. So no, I would not yet recommend play dates for that age group.
• On the risk of contracting COVID-19 from mail, packages or groceries: “Can it happen? Yes, but it would be extremely unlikely. There’ve been millions — perhaps billions — of exposures of this kind, and nobody has been able to directly link a COVID-disease outbreak with a situation of that kind.
”It’s more important that you practice hand hygiene after touching anything that comes from outside your home.”
• On when it be safe to travel domestically and internationally: “At this point, we don’t know when it is going to be safe. I think whenever you travel —domestically or internationally — there is some risk. I would say don’t travel right now, unless you absolutely must.”
• On whether people who are asymptomatic form antibodies to the virus and become noncontagious: “People who have had asymptomatic COVID-19 have been found to have antibodies, but we still do not know at what rate and to what extent.
