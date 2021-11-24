SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award.
The award, created by the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation, recognizes "surgical excellence in the field of mitral valve repair, while also acting as a beacon for patients and residents searching for the best and most experienced hospitals and surgeons in their communities," according to a news release.
Though studies show mitral valve repair is often preferable to mitral valve replacement, many patients continue to undergo replacement surgery, which can lead to higher rates of complications and death, according to the Mitral Foundation.
The award highlights hospitals that have demonstrated excellence in mitral valve repair, so people in need of this specific form of heart surgery can know where to go and other physicians know where to refer their patients, according to the release.
The designation requires a "demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes” based on objective performance measures, according to the creators, and a staff of "experienced cardiothoracic surgeons and structural heart cardiologists," plus all required support staffing, the release states.
SMH has six cardiac surgeons and cardiologists who specialize in treating structural heart conditions and who performed more than 1,000 procedures last year, as well as a structural heart/valve clinic to help diagnose and manage patients with valve disease and structural heart disorders.
“It’s important not only that more patients and their families know that mitral valve repair is an option, but also that they have the resources to find the hospital and the surgical team best prepared to give them the outcome they need,” said Jonathan Hoffberger, D.O., the hospital's director of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery. “At Sarasota Memorial, we do a lot of valve repair and replacement, and the outcomes of our program can compete with — and in many cases exceed — centers with far greater outreach and national reputation.”
