SARASOTA - It's been 95 years since Sarasota Hospital opened in 1925 - and the facility took time Monday to mark their birthday as they close in on a century of care.
“Our greatest strength comes from the community we serve,” Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder said. “Just like the citizens who built the first hospital, Sarasota Memorial remains as focused today on its core mission as it was 95 years ago.”
When it opened in November 1925, it had 32 beds. Area residents had raised $40,000 for the facility.
"Today, Sarasota Memorial is a thriving regional medical center, with a network of outpatient and urgent care centers, a physician practice group, a skilled nursing and rehab center, a behavioral health hospital, and plans under way to open a new hospital in Venice," the hospital said in a news release. "With 7,000 staff, it’s also one of the region’s largest employers."
Of course, when COVID-19 being a reality, the milestone was denoted in a socially distanced manner. Included in a ceremony were the longest-serving nurse Clara Rock - who has been with SMH for more than 44 years - along with one of the newest volunteers, Jennifer Nguyen.
“Over the decades, this institution has continued to grow and evolve to meet the community’s changing needs,” Hospital Board Chairman James Meister said in the news release. “What continues to set Sarasota Memorial apart are the people - the physicians, employees, volunteers and leaders who commit themselves every day to providing the best care to our community.”
