Sarasota Memorial Hospital Sarasota

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a record-number of COVID-19 patients.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 census rose for the seventh consecutive day on Friday and is now 30% higher than its pre-vaccine peak.

The hospital reported 170 infected patients Friday, an increase of 10 over the previous day.

Its COVID-19 census exceeded the previous high of 130 patients every day this week.

It has nearly four times as many COVID-19 patients now as it did on July 21 — 43 — and has seen its seven-day testing positivity rate rise to 13.8%.


On July 21 there were five patients in the ICU, compared to 38 on Friday.

The hospital has also reported at least one death every day this week — and a total of eight — after weeks when only an occasional death was reported.

Because of the surge in COVID-19 patients, the hospital has adopted a no-visitation policy and on Thursday announced it was scaling back elective surgeries.

Venice Regional Bayfront Health has seen its own surge, with its COVID-19 census rising from two on July 16 to 20 on Friday. Three patients have died since its last update.

