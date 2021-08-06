editor's pick topical featured SMH sets another COVID-19 case record By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a record-number of COVID-19 patients. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 census rose for the seventh consecutive day on Friday and is now 30% higher than its pre-vaccine peak.The hospital reported 170 infected patients Friday, an increase of 10 over the previous day.Its COVID-19 census exceeded the previous high of 130 patients every day this week.It has nearly four times as many COVID-19 patients now as it did on July 21 — 43 — and has seen its seven-day testing positivity rate rise to 13.8%.On July 21 there were five patients in the ICU, compared to 38 on Friday.The hospital has also reported at least one death every day this week — and a total of eight — after weeks when only an occasional death was reported.Because of the surge in COVID-19 patients, the hospital has adopted a no-visitation policy and on Thursday announced it was scaling back elective surgeries.Venice Regional Bayfront Health has seen its own surge, with its COVID-19 census rising from two on July 16 to 20 on Friday. Three patients have died since its last update. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarasota Memorial Hospital Covid-19 Vaccinations Coronavirus Delta Variant Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Calendar
