SARASOTA - Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota announced Wednesday that they will be working together this weekend for people 65 years old and older.
SMH will use its supply of the Moderna "to inoculate at least 3,000 people 65 and older on Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10, in the hospital auditorium," it said in a news release.
“We have led efforts to fight COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Now, it’s a great privilege to play a leading role in distributing the vaccine and helping our federal, state and community partners protect this vulnerable population and defeat COVID-19,” said David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.
It will be given by the SMH health care team, it said.
Those interested must be at least 65 and stay "in Sarasota County to receive your second-round shot 28 days after your first vaccination," it said.
“We’re pleased that Sarasota Memorial is offering some of their vaccines to the community and electing to host the clinics at their facility," DOH Sarasota Administrator Chuck Henry said. "We’re happy to support them for this weekend’s event.”
According to the news release, the event is by appointment only.
"Registration is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. today through the Eventbrite scheduling program. The link can be accessed from the DOH Sarasota website, or simply click ( https://www.eventbrite.com/o/florida-department-of-health-sarasota-32135779751 ) to go directly to the Eventbrite landing page," it said.
The news release states the following:
"• Reserve your appointment slot and download and read the “Covid-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.” (Note, when scheduling your appointment, you may need to refresh your browser for an updated schedule.)
• On the day of your appointment, bring your Eventbrite registration ticket or a screenshot, a valid form of identification and completed Department of Health “Covid-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form” to the hospital auditorium (first floor), 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Anyone not able to print a ticket (reservation) may show it to us on their cell phone.
• Reserved parking will be available in the hospital’s adjacent Waldemere Garage. Public Safety personnel will confirm your registration and help direct you to a designated parking space in the garage. Parking is limited – we ask that individuals arrive for their designated appointment no more than 15 minutes before their appointment slot.
• Take the A elevator to the first floor. Masks are required and will be provided at the entrance if needed. Greeters will take your temperature and direct you through the check-in process. Do not show up for your appointment if you have any symptoms of illness.
• Please wear a sleeveless top or shirt with loose-fitting sleeves to give nurses access to your upper arm/shoulder (as there will be no privacy screens available).
• Those with limited mobility should bring their own walker or wheelchair.
• This event is reserved for seniors age 65 and older. Separate vaccination centers are available for SMH employees and physicians.
For information, visit www.sarasotahealth.org or www.smh.com/vaccine."
