VENICE - A contractor working for the city of Venice is performing smoke testing on the sanitary sewer services in some areas of Pinebrook today.
It began at 8:30 a.m.
This test, which involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines, will check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard, and should not enter your home or business unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up sink traps or floor drains, according to city officials.
The testing was postponed from Sept. 3-4 due to Hurricane Dorian.
Eliminating system defects and illegal connections will help the community remain in compliance with new federal legislation regarding sewer systems maintenance and sanitary sewer overflows, according to a news release issued by the city.
The smoke used for this test is manufactured for this purpose and leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plants and animals. Direct contact with the smoke may cause minor respiratory irritation in some people.
