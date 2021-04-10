VENICE — Boaters and kayakers have returned to Snake Island in the Venice Intracoastal Waterway, after a months-long project to refurbish it was completed.
The West Coast Inland Navigation District used the popular gathering spot for dredge material in a project that began in September and was requested by Sarasota County.
The result was about 600 tons of rock, along with nearly 7,000 cubic yards of dredged material, added to Snake Island.
While the island has increased in size, it’s lacking — currently — in greenery. Grasses are being planted and starting to grow that should give it a Florida-friendly landscape. The grasses should also help to avoid erosion on Snake Island.
