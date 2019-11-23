Fast, casual with quick service is the new Snowbirds Grille and no servers give it a different appeal.
Entering the Grille for lunch and dinner customers go to the counter, order from the menu boards, grab a seat and the food is brought to them. Choosing a beer or drink it is collected when ordering at the counter.
Snowbirds Grille is at 4167 South Tamiami Trail in Venice Village Shoppes next to Publix.
Well-known to Venice residents and visitors are the owners Justin, Ashley and Bryan Bloomquist.
They also operate the Venice and Nokomis Beach concessionaires.
Adding this new location, Ashley Bloomquist said, is because they are known for really good quality food that people do not expect to come from a beach concession.
Customers would ask where in the area could they get similar food and we told them there was nothing similar.
It created the birth of Snowbirds Grille which opened this week with their starter Market Menu offering tastes of eastern seaboard. With time they plan to rotate some menu items to incorporate the most popular concession item’s snowbirds enjoy.
Fast, casual cuisine is bringing the northern flavors, she said it includes Chesapeake crab cakes, Wisconsin pretzel cheese curds, Philly cheese steak and Florida tacos. There are bacon blue burgers, sandwiches, seasonal salads, soft drinks, South African wines and a featured New York wine.
Craft and normal beers are available including Seattle legions spacer and lagers, but no coffee or tea.
For fast take-out grab a beer collect your order and continue grocery shopping, or relax in the Grille. There are 58 seats with five high tops, five booths, tables and 12 outside seats at tables with umbrellas.
Everything new, the equipment, interior coloring and floor leading to a completely different vibe with pictures of U.S. and Canadian popular locations on the walls bringing everything together.
The Bloomquist’s are from Manassas, Virginia, where she grew up and then graduated from college — becoming a Verizon district sales and marketing manager for 10 years.
Justin and Bryan have spent most of their lives working in the restaurants including Cici’s Pizza and Olive Garden.
Wanting to get out of the Washington area traffic chaos they moved in 2012 to Venice having vacationed there for several years. Staying with Verizon, her husband, Justin worked at First Watch and Panera. Bryan followed when they opened Nokomis Beach concession three years ago and a year later the Venice Beach concession.
“For the Grille, we have a locally recruited team of 12 to ensure customers receive the best ‘fast casual’ food,” she said. “You may not be in Pittsburgh, but here you will get a good Philly steak.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.