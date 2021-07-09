Having been cloistered at home for too many weeks, thanks to my first knee surgery and pending second one, I have a new appreciation of what so many people experienced during all those months when the pandemic dictated that cloistering was the thing to do.
Fortunately my job did not demand that — so I was able to go to work everyday and while the office was closed to outsiders. I had my office family and as part of a news organization, first-hand knowledge of the news.
As a widow and only child with an only daughter and only about two cousins left (in far away states at that) my work family takes on added importance.
The biggest change in my lifestyle was that my entertainment was found at home on the tube or computer or at Publix and there — only when it was time to restock the larder.
For at least 22 of my years at the paper, my afterwork norm has included as many as five or six plays, concerts or other events in this cultural-rich area, openings at the art center, too many dinners out before the theater — plus extras like, early morning walks with my turtle volunteer friends during turtle season (May through October) and attendance at as many of the area car shows, parades and festivals as possible plus treks to the theme parks whenever something news and special was being introduced.
I was already a Disney expert even though I had to get there from Ohio for the first 20 years of the World in Orlando and had even been to Disneyland in Anaheim at least a dozen times thanks to annual trips to needlework trade shows in my earlier career as a needlework shop owner.
My father had ordered a subscription to the Donald Duck comic book for me when I was 2 so that I, too, could get mail. In those days in our suburb, the mailman came morning and afternoon when I was younger but I never got any mail but a monthly subscription solved that problem, got me into reading earlier and possibly even spawned the idea of having a career as an artist or writer.
Art came first with several scholarships to Saturday classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art which offered two scholarships to each junior and senior high school in the greater Cleveland area. Need had nothing to do with it. The art teachers simply bestowed the scholarships on those of us who showed some talent and whose parents could drive us to that campus every Saturday during the school year.
In my case, the 9:30 a.m. art class was after my 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. ice skating session. My father would have preferred driving me to the golf course and he did that quite often during the summer but since my mother was my chauffeur weekdays after school. He gave up a lot of golf for this lucky kid.
While I never became a famous artist or skater or swimmer and certainly not an even adequate golfer, what all that really did I think was prepare me for the dream job that I would not fall into until I was widowed and a new resident of Florida.
By the time I graduated from college, I was about as eclectic as one person could be. Even my economics degree was from a liberal arts college (Sweet Briar) where I was exposed to a broad range of subjects from Latin to Civil War history, sociology, physics and such plus hours playing lacrosse and working behind the scenes in the theater. (No one would have wanted me on the stage.) But I loved painting sets, working out lighting schemes and sound effects.
And then walking back to the dorm after rehearsals, I learned about stars and constellations I could never see in the Cleveland area because of light pollution. But in mid-Virginia, 12 miles from the nearest city (Lynchburg) on a 30,000-acre campus, there was no light pollution and my roommate had learned a lot from her father who was a captain in the navy where he had learned celestial navigation.
I guess all that early exposure to so many different subjects and mostly participating in individual sports paved the way for me to be able to handle being alone and somewhat isolated during the pandemic.
While I missed all the theatrical productions and road trips, I found plenty to do at home. I even worked a few jigsaw puzzles.
The biggest problem was that I was not getting enough exercise and that began to take a toll on my knees which were already unhappy that arthritis had reared its ugly head.
At least I could go to work but mine was a sedentary job and all my normal after-work activities were canceled.
While some of that such as plays and concerts also led to more sitting, the closing of the theme parks, cancellation of car shows, art shows and so many other things where one could have the added benefit of plenty of walking was not conducive to the exercise I preferred — the kind that came as a side benefit of spending a day with Donald (the duck) at Walt Disney World, or walking the grounds of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, or so many other places which were suddenly closed or only open for very restricted hours.
More sitting began to take its toll. Not only did I find myself needing two new knees but my lack of exercise meant a new regime of exercises for the good of those knees rather than the fun exercise of walking the beach or playing tennis.
My daughter installed a Pacer app on my phone and I found myself walking with a mileage goal than piling up miles accidentally at the Ringling or with early morning turtle patrollers who had let me come along for potential stories.
I never did like exercise for the sake of exercise but I always got more than most people while skating, curling, playing tennis of walking the beach in search of shark teeth and checking out the latest art shows.
This new lifestyle was not fun, especially when it finally pushed me to knee surgery and the boring regimented exercises I would need for full recovery versus the fun exercise that I had always enjoyed because it was a bonus that came with doing something fun with plenty of exercise as a fringe benefit.
I did my exercises after the first surgery and will do more after the next one but I am really looking forward to being back to doing all those things that gave me the benefits of exercise without the need to think about it.
The monthly bicycle tours of Venice, got me to rambling about all this. This city is so beautiful and the monthly guided rides are yet another way to get out and experience Venice in yet another way.
The monthly ride for August has been moved to Aug. 19 which is too soon after my next knee surgery to do me any good but if I behave and do all my post-op exercises, maybe I can be ready to join such a ride in September or October.
For now, I am just doing boring exercises to prepare me for all that. If I can stick to it all, I think I just might reward myself with a bicycle.
For those of you ready to go on the August ride, it will be held on the third Thursday of the month, Aug. 19, instead of the usual second Thursday. The 6-mile rides around the island of Venice are led by City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper. Meet at the Gazebo in Centennial Park no later than 10 a.m. Bring your bike and a helmet. Darlene will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride. Email dculpepper@venicegov.com for more information.
And something else to look forward to this fall — the women of Sertoma are going ahead with Sun Fiesta this October.
As that has long been the official so long to summer and hello to the fall tourist season, to not have it again for the second year was too depressing.
Thanks to the women of Sertoma for leading this city back to normalcy with that fun annual party. Wearing masks will still be a good idea but at least that annual fall gathering will give us another little jolt of normalcy.
As for the bed races ... at this point I think that is yet to be decided but there will be T-shirts and posters and hamburgers and plenty of the usual fun events leading into Snowbird Season.
