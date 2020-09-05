VENICE — There is nothing like a worldwide pandemic to shake things up.
With travel bans in place all over the world to limit the spread of the COVID-19, organizations have options that range from cocooning at home to going global on the World Wide Web with a little help from Zoom, YouTube and other websites.
Local singing group Key Chorale is going global while also practicing social distancing and other safety measures for rehearsals attended by the choral director, Joseph Caulkins, and about 10 key singers.
Last month, nine of Key Chorale’s professional singers made music with the help of safety protocols such as disinfectant fogging before each rehearsal, masks for singers, temperature checks and social distancing before, during and after rehearsals.
With all their other singers safe at home, they recorded eight new episodes of what they are calling the “Come Together Choir” for online choral rehearsals.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Sept. 24, Key Chorale launches “Come Together Choir — Online Choral Rehearsals, Volume 2.”
This outreach can be experienced by anyone, anywhere in the country via Key Chorale’s YouTube channel.
Caulkins said there have been participants from all over the nation and at least two foreign countries.
The first six episodes had more than 400 people registered to sing and those sessions have since been seen by more than 5,000 online visitors.
“Key Chorale is a fully auditioned chorus of 120 singers,” Caulkins said. “In addition to unique and collaborative concerts, Key Chorale has a heart and passion for education and community outreach. We have Off-Key Chorale, for those living with Parkinson’s and their care partners, and the new Where Are My Keys? Chorale, for those living with memory loss and their care partners. For many in our outreach choirs these weekly rehearsals are often the highlight of their week.
“Through a little ingenuity, and our strong partnerships with JFCS of the Suncoast and Neuro Challenge Foundation, these episodes keep everyone singing while we are not rehearsing in person.”
Volume 2, Songs of Protest, Peace & Love will include music from the folk era of the ’50s and ’60s. Participants will learn songs like “If I Had a Hammer,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Down by the Riverside,” “We Shall Overcome,” “California Dreamin’” and others.
These new episodes will premiere at 2 p.m. each Thursday, and then move to the Key Chorale YouTube channel.
These rehearsals lead up to two concerts — one in October and one in January. While the orchestra and choir will all be together, social distancing will still be followed which means that all the musicians will fill the stage and space normally taken up by an audience.
The concerts will be a protected YouTube productions for which tickets will be sold. Ticket buyers will be given a protected link to enable members of their household to view the concert, Caulkins said. After they concert, they can use their password to watch again as often as they like on YouTube.
Complete information on all these rehearsals and concerts planned can be found on the chorale’s website at www.KeyChorale.org.
Singers and most musicians will be wearing masks as well as practicing social distancing for the concerts. Several months of research went into the discovery of the special cloth masks which have been constructed with extra space to accommodate singing.
“I never thought that as a choral director I would also have to be a scientist,” Caulkins said.
Caulkins and his singers feel that singing is essential for singers as is the ability to come together to sing, connect, communicate and to make music together.
Fortunately for their fans, some performances have been recorded. One such, a performance last October in conjunction with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, will also be offered for purchase online which will provide some much needed money for the chorale as well as the theater troupe which had not been in its new theater space in Sarasota when it had to close.
The pandemic has made choral rehearsals and performances a challenge at best and at the worst has led to cancellations of all activities for some groups.
For the chorale which collaborates with WBTT, Venice Symphony and the Circus Arts Conservatory, among others, the collaborative efforts provide a double change.
Caulkins said his group and the Circus Arts Foundation have produced a joint event for several years in the Circus Sarasota tent behind the University Town Center. This year, to allow social distancing and other concerns, the show will go on — but later in April or even May and in the air-conditioned Sailor Circus facility on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41 in Sarasota.
Music and singing are a way people express themselves, share their feelings, joy, and hope for a brighter tomorrow.
“The human spirit has an amazing way of finding the good, even when times are as challenging as these,” Caulkins said. “Keeping a sense of community, in a time when we’re being asked to isolate, is a challenge, but projects like this bring people together and remind us all how important music is in our lives.”
Interested in singing? Visit the chorale’s website to register and fill out the short form. You will receive copies of either the lyrics or music via email. Then get ready to sing your hearts out while practicing social distancing from the convenience of your own phone, tablet or computer.
If you have any questions, contact Ellen VanDolah at ellen.vandolah@keychorale.org or call 941-921-4845.
For more information, visit www.KeyChorale.org or www.facebook.com/KeyChorale/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.