As the pandemic continues, reinvention has proved to be the answer for all manner of venues — even for performers such as Venice pianist Brian Gurl.
“When I looked at my calendar and realized that I have 18 performances over the next 12 weeks, I was moved to tears,” he said. “The previous 11 months, I had managed to compile seven performances — three of them live stream in our home and one outside with audiences on balconies rising up 20 stories. Certainly not what I was used to...I’m a stage performer.”
Thanks to the reworking of one special venue, he can be back on stage.
The Players Circle Theater in North Fort Myers, led by Robert and Carrie Cacioppo, reworked its interior, transforming itself from a 225-seat theater to an intimate 80-seat cabaret with socially distanced tables and wait service offering lighter fare.
What it did not change was the stage.
“Although I take club gigs on occasion, the stage is where I belong and what I love the most,” Gurl said. “And there aren’t many opportunities out there yet. The Players Circle Theater has been offering live performances since October changing their ‘theater’ essentially into an intimate classy cabaret ...”
Located in the Shell Factory, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers, The Players Circle Theater normally held 225 patrons as a theater. Also onsite is the Shell Factory Gift Shop, venue for live entertainment outside, a nature park, and a full-service restaurant that offers service all day up until showtime — just in case the lighter fare is not enough at the “new” indoor venue.
From Venice, the drive can be made in under 60 minutes.
Brian is performing in four different shows there — two of them his own show and two of them as a featured performer and accompanist.
The first two are “Guys and Doll: Love on the Rocks,” with Gurl as the accompanist to three singers from Ashville, North Carolina. The first performance of the first show was this past Valentines’ Day weekend with singers Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan and Maximillian Koger. The first show was over Valentine’’s weekend.
They will do it again this coming weekend, Feb. 19-21.
They have worked together many times, using Gurl’s arrangements for a show that features a diverse selection of love songs, mostly from Broadway and including Berlin’s “I Love a Piano” as well as songs by pop artists like Elvis, Dionne Warwick and Queen and songs from films such as “Dirty Dancing.”
Gurl describes Brouwer, Dinan and Koger as “talented and energetic with great voices.
“I can say after our opening performance of Love On The Rocks (last weekend), that the vocals in this show are over the top fabulous,” Gurl said. “The two guys — Shane and Maximillian, have great voices, along with Natalie, and together they sing an intriguing and very entertaining variety of love songs from dramatic Broadway pieces, to Nat Cole, Elvis, Dionne Warwick, Queen and even Dirty Dancing. I think you’ll be very surprised by the variety in this show. Plus Shane adds some cool guitar moments to the show. I am featured several times with piano solos throughout the show and have an extended feature performance to open act two singing and playing one of my favorite songs of all time. Even being primarily the accompanist, I am having a ball with this show.
“It’s very rewarding to be working with the younger generation in presenting live performances. We learn from each other. And there’s a lot to learn.”
The shows will be at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are taken before entrance and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.
In case cabaret food and drink is not enough, the Shell Factory full-service restaurant serves all day until performance time.
The Shell Factory and Players Circle Theater are less than an hour’s drive from Venice. All shows are two acts with a brief intermission. It’s a spotless environment and very friendly, Gurl said.
Tickets are $35 per person for VIP table seating or $25 for general admission seating. For reservations for this weekend call: 239-800-3292 or visit: playerscircletheater.com. (Note that this theater name ends in “er” rather than “re.” That difference could land you at any of several other theaters with the same name but not the same show.)
And the shows go on.
Feb. 26-28, Gurl will be featured in “Gershwin With a Twist” on stage with Venice-area singer Michelle Pruyn. They have worked together for a few years. Expect good music done well and also, because it is Brian, always some surprises. Gurl and Pruyn have been presenting this show for some time to receptive audiences, but always with some changes to make it feel new.
These shows will be at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Gurl’s fourth show will be March 26-28 at the same times: 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. But the show will have another “twist.” This time he will be working with violinist Carlann Evans. They bill themselves as “The Classical meets the unique.”
Gurl was a child prodigy. Before he was in school he was asking his father why the lawn mower played in the sound of “G.” He has come a long way since then and performed with a variety of talented singers and musicians as well as with his wife, Joey, in an act they called “Gurl and Girl.”
That is a clue that along with some fine piano work there always will be a few surprises in every show — entertaining surprises.
While working with a classical violinist sounds very different, it really just showcases Gurl’s piano skills and to share the joy he has in working with a diverse list of talented singers and musicians.
Showtimes are the same as above as are the prices: $35 for VIP table seating with waitress service and $25 for general admission seating around the perimeter of the room. Remember to bring your masks which must be worn when not eating or drinking. Temperatures will be taken before seating. This has become the drill in nearly every theatrical venue in the area as entertainment they struggle to open their doors with safety being the key word for cast, crew and audience.
Reduced seating is a must to allow for social distancing. Some have taken their shows outside in the open air and some have gone the virtual route to bring the shows to the people via their computers. But as the pandemic wears on, both performers and fans just want to get back to normal, even if it has to be the new normal with fewer seats, masks and temperature checks.
It is a win-win for performers and venues but it takes venue leaders such as Robert and Carrie Cacioppo to lead the way by reinventing themselves. Gurl said he and all the performers involved in these shows are so grateful for what this theater has done so that they can be back on stage.
Tickets at The Players Circle are $35 for table seating with waitress service of lighter fare or $25 for perimeter seating around the perimeter but with good sight lines to the stage. You may buy your own drinks and bring them into the theater.
To make it a real road trip, go early to see the famous Shell Factory, eat dinner in the full-service restaurant and then enjoy one of the evening shows.
