In April of this year, the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron first ever open house had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Now with social distancing knowledge and masks, the women sailors of the VWSS have rescheduled the open house for Wednesday, Oct. 14.
If you remember what it felt like to have the sea breezes blowing through your hair and to relish a fun day on the water knowing that you were challenging the elements, then this open house is for you.
If sailing is in your soul, then you can sail again no matter the age. The sailors of VWSS would like to reintroduce women sailors to the love of sailing and racing.
This event is designed for women who used to sail and are entertaining the idea of getting back into the sport.
The sailors of the VWSS are focused on sail racing and having fun once a week. They sail in Sunfish boats, which are 14-foot dinghies. This boat has a very flat, board-like hull that carries a single lateen sail and is sailed solo.
The lateen sail design on a Sunfish has simple two-line rigging that makes it easy to learn how to rig and sail. The Sunfish is a very stable boat that has a foot-well that allows for comfortable sailing.
The open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arrive at 11 a.m. and watch the sailors of the VWSS sail back in from racing on Roberts Bay.
You’ll be able to watch the process of bringing the boats back onshore and see how the boats are derigged and stored.
If you’ve ever thought about getting back into sailing, stop by for a visit at Higel Marine Park, 1330 Tarpon Drive, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to check out the possibilities.
Snowbirds are also welcome.
The VWSS was established in 1976. Women have been learning to sail and race weekly on Roberts Bay in Venice since then.
It is a known fact that racing makes you a better sailor, and we will teach you how to race.
The sailors of the Bitter Ends (the club’s nickname) range in age from their early 50s to their 90s, with our oldest active sailor being 85. You are never too old to come back if you still have a love of the water and sailing.
The Bitter Ends would love to meet members of the community who want to learn about our group and the sailing opportunities that exist for women. Be sure to wear your masks. We will have hand sanitizers available for use.
For additional information, email vwss.captain@gmail.com. You can also check out the website, BitterEndsvenice.com, where you can see all the exciting activities the group does throughout the year.
