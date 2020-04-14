VENICE - Area residents have taken to the few places left to enjoy the spring heat of Florida.
About a dozen people spread out across a few hundred feet of Venice's Marina Boat Ramp Tuesday afternoon to watch vessels on the Intracoastal Waterway.
"We're doing about the last thing we can do," Pat Harlan said.
He was sipping a drink while sitting with his wife, Carol Harlan.
The Clear Lake, Iowa residents spent the winter in Venice and recently purchased a place in the area. They said they are looking to head back north but admitted travel may be daunting with COVID-19 on the mind of most people.
With any semblance of winter chills gone, the day was humid and 85 degrees away from the shade.
Several boats motored up and down the waterway.
Two men worked at fixing up a boat trailer in the parking lot of the marina on the Legacy Park property. While attempting to load their boat, the hull damaged a part of the trailer.
Joe Battaglia and Pete Szabo, both of Venice, were attempting "an emergency fix," Battaglia said.
Szabo sat on the asphalt working as the sun heated the day.
"We couldn't think of a better way to spend an afternoon," Szabo said, followed by a crack of a laugh.
