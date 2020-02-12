VENICE — His social media posts have cost former Venice City Council Member Fred Fraize a position on a city board.
Fraize, was recommended for a three-year term and was one of seven people proposed by Mayor Ron Feinsod for appointment to the city board.
The board — the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals — hasn’t met in more than five years.
Six other nominations — including another nominee to the construction board — were approved by the City Council on Tuesday as part of their agenda’s consent section, as is almost always the case.
But Fraize’s appointment was pulled from the consent section for discussion by Council Member Joe Neunder.
He called social media posts by Fraize that had been brought to his attention “negative,” “counter-productive” and “partisan.”
In particular, he cited a couple of posts critical in vulgar terms of President Donald Trump and the Republican senators who voted last week to acquit him.
Such comments were “not necessarily in the best interests of the city,” he said, noting that reviewing social media accounts is increasingly becoming part of the hiring process.
It hasn’t been the city’s practice for boards, however, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said. The concern is about their qualifications to serve as set forth in the city code, which doesn’t say anything about social media.
The construction board consists of seven people with building industry experience who hear appeals of decisions of the city building official and, with three “alternate” members who serve as consumer representatives, hear cases involving “certificates of competency, licenses and discipline,” according to the city website.
Fraize said he has a construction background and thought serving on the board would be a way to contribute.
“I still care about the city,” he said.
He also picked this board because it doesn’t meet regularly, so it wouldn’t be a significant time commitment.
In fact, the last meeting of the board, according to the website, was Oct. 16, 2014. Meetings are called by the chair but there isn’t one currently listed at VeniceGov.com.
He was surprised to learn that his social media posts cost him the position.
“Trump has nothing to do with the city,” he said. “How does that come into play?”
Council Member Helen Moore said her concern would just be that Fraize not post “hateful, negative, degrading things” going forward, if he were approved for this board.
“I don’t think it’s a place where anyone can do any harm,” she said.
Because there’s no policy to review social media, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler noted that no one knows what potentially objectionable comments current board members may have posted.
Having served on the City Council with Fraize, she said “I personally would not have a problem with him serving on any advisory board.”
Council Member Rich Cautero also served with Fraize. He said he didn’t condone the posts but added Fraize never expressed such thoughts in a public meeting.
“I’m separating the person from these comments,” he said. “I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt.”
Feinsod was representing the city in Tallahassee and couldn’t defend his nominee.
Chairing the meeting in his absence, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, who also served with Fraize, said he couldn’t approve his appointment in light of the posts.
A motion to confirm him was rejected 4-2, with Cautero and Fiedler voting to approve him.
“They don’t want me, it’s not going to break my heart,” Fraize said.
