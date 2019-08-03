Staff Report
Do you want to be directly involved with the Continuum of Care (CoC) and be part of a community-wide, strategic and coordinated response to preventing and end homelessness?
The Leadership Council is made up of community influencers and decision makers who are dedicated to understanding homelessness and the powerful role each sector of our community can play in preventing homelessness, and ensuring that, when it does occur, it is rare, brief, and non-recurring.
Leadership Council members understand all must work across systems, in a coordinated way, for a collective, lasting community impact. There are currently 29 members on the Council, including Sarasota and Manatee County Commissioners, the Sarasota City Manager, CEOs and Executive Directors of local non-profits, private sector members, homeless advocates, and leaders representing mental health and drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.
Open positions include: Representative of the business community; State Certified Behavioral Health provider; Law Enforcement representative from Manatee County; Service provider specializing in Rapid ReHousing; Service provider for Veteran services; person with lived homeless expertise; Representative from the Faith Community; Service Provider for Emergency Shelter; Public School/Education representative from Sarasota County; At Large member.
This is a great opportunity to be a catalyst for positive change in the local community.
For a Leadership Application, visit suncoastpartnership.org.
Submit a completed application to mindi@suncoastpartership.org by Aug. 15 at noon.
Upcoming event
Full CoC Annual Meeting (Continuum of Care members, Leadership Council members and the Suncoast Partnership Board of Directors) will be held Wed., Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Goodwill Manasota, 2705 51st Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34203.
The Annual Meeting will include new CoC Leadership Council elections, CoC NOFA Review, funding updates, and a presentation on our 211 system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.