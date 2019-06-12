The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities.
Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities.
Distribution will be at these sites; schedules are subject to change:
South Sarasota County USDA Distribution, July 2019:
- Englewood Helping Hand: Monday-Thursday (excluding holidays) 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 700 E .Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223, 941-474-5864;
- Salvation Army Venice: Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., 1051 Albee Farm Rd, Venice, FL 34285, 941-484-6227;
- 7th Day Adventist Church: July 16, 4:30-6 p.m., 2375 S. Seaboard Ave., Venice, FL 34293, 941-447-7025;
- Good Shepherd: July 3 & 17, 10-11:30 a.m., 1115 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292, 941-379-6333;
- Trinity Presbyterian Church: July 26, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, FL 34293 941-492-6384;
- Laurel Civic Association: July 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 509 Collins Rd, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-483-3338;
- Nokomis Park Community Center: July 10 & 24, 9-10:30 a.m., 234 Nippino Trl, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-379-6333;
- Face of Hope Foundation: July 22, 10 -11 a.m., 12765 S Tamiami Tr, North Port, FL 34287, 941-257-8495;
- Salvation Army North Port: Wednesdays (excluding holidays) 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108;
- Salvation Army North Port: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108;
- St. Nathaniel Episcopal Church: July 1 & 18, 10-11:30 a.m., 4200 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287, 941-426-2520;
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Monday, July 15, 4:30-6 p.m., 4285 Wesley Ln, North Port, FL 34287, 941-379-6333;
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Mondays (all other Mondays) and Thursdays (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 4285 Wesley Ln, North Port, FL 34287, 941-379-6333.
DeSoto County USDA Distribution, July 2019:
- 7th Day Adventist Church: July 18, 10 a.m.-noon, 2865 SE Ami Dr, Arcadia, FL 34266, 941-379-6333.
Eligibility for USDA TEFAP food program is determined by household size and income. People who receive food stamps are automatically eligible. Recipients must sign a declaration of need but no paperwork is necessary.
For more information and to find other food assistance locations, call 941-379-6333 or visit: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
