They say bad things happen in threes.
After last weekend, I sincerely hope that is true.
The best part of my job is the people I meet and, for the most part, the events I get to cover such as all the area theater productions which I have covered for more than 20 of my years here at the Venice Gondolier.
In doing so, I have been able to get to know so many terrific talented people here on what I have long called the Culture Coast of Florida.
Not only do we have one of the best museums in the country (The Ringling) but we have more theaters per capita than New York City. Assuming some 100,000 or so residents in the area of Sarasota to Englewood, think about all the theaters: The Englewood Playhouse, Venice Theatre, The Players of Sarasota, The Asolo Rep and its associated Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training, Florida Studio Theatre with its three cabaret stages and two main stage plus its annual Improv Festival, The Historic Asolo Theater within The Ringling, and the Urbanite Theatre plus Sarasota Opera and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Booker High School of the Performing Arts.
I know I have left something out but it has been a bad week, that began last Saturday when I got word of the death of Allan Kollar, the artistic director (and so much more) at Venice Theatre.
Just 56, he died too soon, leaving a huge void at the theater as well as with his wife Kim Gardner Kollar and son Charlie Kollar.
Coming so soon after the deaths of internationally known artist John Seerey Lester and arts patron and friend Tula Watt, all since the pandemic began — enough already.
Let us hope a cure is soon found for the corornavirus and we can at least get to a new normal, where we at least can get together someway somehow to mourn our friends and family members when they pass on.
Humans are social animals. Hugging is or at least was the norm for most of us, at nearly every event, especially if we were seeing someone we had not seen for a while.
Staying home alone for hours on end, except going to the store on rare occasions but mostly ordering from Amazon and the like, is not fun — period.
Neither is wearing masks not only at the office but anytime we are out and about where we might be with other people such as in the produce section of Publix.
I don’t buy fresh tomatoes anymore unless they are pre-packages because I just know that someone has touched the very tomato I would buy. How is that for paranoia? But it is something to consider. How can one be sure that washing tomatoes before consuming them will really get rid of the coronavirus if someone carrying the virus had touched it?
I can live without tomatoes for a time but dealing with those other three losses will not be so easy.
I cannot imagine what Susie Seerey-Lester thinks when she sits down to paint next to the empty chair where her soul mate was painting with her for so many years.
Those of us who were friends of Tula Watt talk about her nearly everyday and the special times we had dining at her house or together at the yacht club or, in my case, on one of the Historic Sarasota bus tours we enjoyed.
She cheerfully came along with me last year on the then new ghost tour and the circus tour. We hoped to do more of that company’s tours but then cancer reared its ugly head and Tula had to embark on treatments that just did not do enough.
At least she was able to celebrate her 75th birthday with a gala weeklong party in Key West, She had planned it for months and was determined that even cancer was not going to interfere with her plans. Delaying some treatments until her return from the party, she came home, really tired but also energized from being with so many special friends who had literally come from around the world to be with her.
When the pandemic began she was prevented from all the socializing that she loved, and from going to The Players and Venice Theatre and the Van Wezel.
For a time she could go out driving but then even that was too much. She had two wonderful ladies to help her at home and four of us who up until a week before she died, would visit every other Sunday afternoon for a special dinner at a large table on her lanai where social distancing was possible. Tula loved to entertain and our last meal together, featured takeout from a Chinese restaurant.
But in true Tula fashion, the table was perfectly set with the tea cups and tea pot from China, ceramic chop sticks (also from China and real China dishes, bowls and platter. There was even a bowl for the fortune cookies. If only one of those cookies had predicted more meals together.
And then last Saturday — the awful news about the death of Allan Kollar who had done so much in his 22 years at Venice Theatre, years when I got to know him in his work both onstage and offstage as the Venice Little Theatre blossomed thanks to the “stage brothers” Allan Kollar and Murray Chase, the theater’s producing executive director.
I did not hear the news until about 10 p.m. Saturday night because I was busy with other things and don’t spend that much time on Facebook. My friend MK Mueller called me about 9:30 that evening with the terrible news.
I spent a sleepless night thinking of all the ways in which Allan touched that theater but also so much more and so many people. Thoughts of Allan and Murray in some of the “Greater Tuna” plays will make me smile for years to come.
The next morning, I called Maureen Holland — hired just before Allan and she has known him just as long. Sunday was mostly spent on the phone talking to mutual friends and of course in a long conversation with Murray.
I made copious notes, wrote and rewrote, trying to do justice to the memory of yet one more incredible person gone too soon.
John and Tula and Allan — I am so glad I got to know these three who accomplished so much.
As for the rest of you my friends. I would prefer to put photos of you in the paper as you turn 100 — or more.
Stay well and wear your masks to protect one another and me.
