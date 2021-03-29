VENICE — When Florida's vaccination eligibility is extended to all adults Monday, it will include youths ages 16 and 17 — but only for the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced via Twitter last week that all adults would be eligible for vaccination as of April 5. But he previously said it would be opened up to anyone eligible under the emergency-use authorizations for the three vaccines.
The emergency-use authorizations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines allow them to be administered to adults only, while the Pfizer vaccine can be given to 16- and 17-year-olds.
The state later clarified it would in fact be following the authorizations.
That means teens seeking to be vaccinated will need to find a Pfizer provider. And they'll need to take a parent or guardian with them to the appointment.
The consent form includes a space for that person's signature.
The state Department of Health in Sarasota County only has the Moderna vaccine. Its registration system will accept 16- and 17-year-olds but they won't get an account number unless a state Pfizer vaccine clinic can be scheduled, according to a news release.
State pop-up vaccination sites have administered Pfizer but none is currently planned in the area.
CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam's Club are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which provides all three kinds of vaccine direct from the federal government.
Registering for an appointment with any of them includes verifying eligibility to be vaccinated.
Publix is also part of the program but began vaccine administration in the state under a separate contract. It only has the Moderna and J&J vaccines.
The closest federal vaccination site to Venice, in Tampa at 755 E. Waters Ave., has the Pfizer vaccine. It accepts walk-ups but getting vaccinated there means a return trip to Tampa for the second shot in three weeks.
Vaccine manufacturers are conducting trial on younger subjects but no vaccine has been approved for anyone younger than 16.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,138 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday after two days with fewer than 5,000 cases.
Its positivity rate was 6.36%, down from 7.58% Monday — the first day in more than a month it was over 7%.
It also reported 96 deaths after 57 on Monday.
Sarasota County had 67 new cases Tuesday, down from 79 on Monday. It positivity rate dropped from 8.70% on Monday to 4.67%. It reported no deaths.
Since the first case was reported at Sarasota Doctors Hospital on March 1, 2020, a total of 785 people have died of COVID-19 in Sarasota County.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 36 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with six of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate bumped up to 3.9%, compared to 3.5% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had four COVID-19 patients and reported no deaths.
Statewide, 2,921 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 39 of them in the county.
The Sarasota County School Board reported 14 staff and 54 students isolated and 13 staff and 382 students in quarantine Tuesday.
In the previous 49 hours, 24 people had been told to isolate and 102 to quarantine.
