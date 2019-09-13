Farmers 1

SUN FILE PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON

People check out the Venice’s Farmer’s Market earlier this year, held every Saturday morning.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON

VENICE - City officials cautioned Friday that some parking will be limited Saturday morning for people checking out the popular Venice Farmers Market. 

"Work on the installation of angled parking at Avenue Des Parques and along W. Venice Ave. by Venice City Hall will limit parking at City Hall for patrons of the Saturday Farmers Market for approximately two months," the city stated in a news release.

The Farmers Market, that traditionally runs from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, brings in hundreds and sometimes thousands of participants.

The city noted parking will be available in several locations, including at Hecksher Park near the tennis courts; at the Lord-Higel House across the streets  along with street parking along West Venice and Miami avenues.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments