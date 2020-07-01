Minnows, popular as a meal for other fish, wild or on the end of a fishing line.
Barracuda on the prowl.
Several of a small school of mangrove snapper.
An angelfish with a tiny friend in tow.
Photographer Joseph John Orchulli II went underwater to snap some snapper photos, as well as pictures of other local sea life off the North Jetty Tuesday.
