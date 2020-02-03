VENICE — A musical revue, “Sigmund Romberg on Broadway,” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road., Venice.
Admission is $15. Tickets are available at the door.
Kids are free.
“This year’s show will spotlight the songs of Sigmund Romberg, composer for shows such as ‘The Desert Song,’ ‘The New Moon’ and ‘The Student Prince,’” according to a news release from the church.
“An all-star cast of talented local and national singers has been assembled for this show. Program coordinators Eric Spitz and his wife Dawn have decades of experience preforming in and directing music theater. Dawn, a former music teacher in New York, has played starring roles in ‘The King and I,’ ‘Carousel’ and ‘The Music Man.’ Eric has played leading roles in several musicals, including ‘Guys and Dolls,”’ ‘South Pacific’ and ‘The Sound of Music.’”
The event also includes the talents of Betty Badawi, Betsy Bullis, Barbara Koning and Greg Wollaston.
For more information, call or email Eric Spitz at note719@aol.com or 941-484-6399.
