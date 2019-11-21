From the back of the stage to the back of the upper balcony in the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, every cubic inch of space was alive with “The Sound of Music.”
With two additional songs and a cast every bit as strong as the one accompanying Julie Andrews in that legendary film, this production was stellar.
It was only when we were in the mountains with Maria, the nun whose true calling took her away from the convent as a participant in one of the world’s great love stories, that there was one glitch.
The show opens with wonderful singing in the cathedral at Salzburg. The chandeliers gleam and there are glorious windows on high.
We meet all the nuns but one. She’s late, as usual, unable to leave her beloved mountains.
As the scene shifts to a glorious projection of those mountains, the cathedral’s stained glass windows continue to exist at the top of the back wall. Perhaps the projection should not extend so high or perhaps the windows should be constructed in such a way that they can be pulled up and out of sight. It was somewhat disconcerting in a show that otherwise had everyone on their feet at its conclusion because of the perfection of the performance.
Portraying Maria Rainer, the wannabe nun is Maddie Shea Baldwin who easily compares with Julia Andrews who made the role hers and hers alone for decades. Baldwin was in the Broadway and road company productions of “Bright Star,” another show that requires versatile singers.
Tally Sessions makes a good match as Capt. Georg von Trapp who treats his seven children just as he does the men on any ship under his command. They must respond to whistles and instead of playtime, perform a rigorous program of afternoon exercises.
But into every life, there must be some change.
When Maria is sent to the von Trapp household as the new governess, many lives will change for the better despite the growing shadow of the Nazis that is taking over Europe just prior to World War II.
The von Trapp children are portrayed by Sophia Cavalluzzi (Brigitte), Tyler Gevas (Kurt), Judah Immanual (Fredrich), Taina Lynn Khatami (Louisa), Allie McLaughliln (Maria), Cora Messer (Gretl) and Sophie Lee Morris (Liesl).
Kate Loprest portrays Baroness Elsa Schaeder, the captain’s betrothed (at least until he met his new governess) and Darran Matthias portrays Max Detwiler who enters the Von Trapp Family singers into the music festival which will end up literally being their life saver.
For anyone who appreciates good theater and particularly enjoys musicals, this Asolo production is a must see. The cathedral windows in the mountains is a quick fix. Shorten the mountain projection and black out the windows or, a bigger fix, suspend the windows when needed and then pull them up and out of thew way for the mountain scene.
Even the Asolo is entitled to a little glitch once in awhile.
Josh Rhodes is the show’s excellent director and choreographer. He will return to direct the world premier of “Knoxville” which opens in April on the Mertz stage. I am beginning to lose track of the superb shows developed or at least tested by Asolo Rep before heading off to Broadway. The caliber of theater in this area is astounding, with the Asolo right at the forefront.
Costumes for this production are by Loren Shaw, sets by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting by Cory Pattek, sound by Josh Mill and hair and makeup by Michelle Hart. The music director is Jordon Cunningham.
There will be a special Family Fun Day built around “The Sound of Music” on Saturday, Dec. 7. In addition to discounted tickets, families can join pre-show activities and a post show discussion with cast members. Tickets are $68-$100 for a family of four.
Additional tickets for children are $17-$25. Go to asolorep.org and use TRAPPFAM to unlock family day pricing and seats.
There will be pre-show talkbacks on the mezzanine on Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and post-show discussions with featured actors after every Tuesday performance.
To purchase tickets for “The Sound of Music” and other coming shows, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org. Ticket prices begin at $33.
