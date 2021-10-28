South jetty closed

The South Jetty will be closed until the weather calms down.

VENICE — The south jetty closed Thursday morning after waves began breaking over the walk-out.

Ahead of the cold front approaching, Venice Police closed the jetty until the weather calms down. The strong weather could possibly last through Saturday.

Humphries Park will remain open for the time being, but will depend on the wave activity. 

