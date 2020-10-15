VNyardsale021920b

Customers take in the 2019 South Venice Civic Association’s annual yard sale.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED

SOUTH VENICE - South Venice Civic Association outdoor community pre-sale yard sale

For five years, the annual Community Yard Sale at the South Venice Civic Association, held in February, has been a magnet for bargain hunters.

The sixth annual will still happen in February 2021.

But this year, because donations have been so abundant since the last event that they’re running out of storage, there will be an additional event – a pre-sale sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17.

The sale will be held mostly outdoors. 


The organization collects donations from the community all year, resulting in an enormous selection from furniture, power tools and yard tools to kitchen items, linens, household goods and clothing which always fill the SVCA’s entire building.

Event chair Cherry Giovinazzo has gathered dozens of volunteers to do set up, price the merchandise and handle sales.

The SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. 41.

For information, email info@southvenicebeach.org, phone 941-493-0006 or visit southvenicebeach.org. - Maureen Holland is with South Venice Civic Association

