VENICE — The 20th annual Business Expo hosted by the South Venice Civic Association will take place on Aug. 28.
The free event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice.
Over the years, 1,800 residents from Venice, Englewood, North Port, Nokomis and Port Charlotte have attended the annual expo, according to a news release.
“This Expo is one of this community’s favorite annual events,” event chair and SVCA President Duke Doogue said. “COVID caused us to postpone it, but it couldn’t stop it!”
Residents will have the ability to meet local businesses and enter drawings for prizes. Vendors will also be handing out samples, coupons and special offers.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Usually held in January every year, the event was delayed until August because of the pandemic.
Exhibitors so far include: Culligan Water; Contemporary Hearing; The Venice Gondolier; Evolve Insurance; Dr. Gary Bolin — chiropractic; Aqua Leak Detection; Wellness and Weight Management; Healthy Body Acupuncturist — Dr. Karen Helmick;
Grim Reaper Pest Solutions; Palm Island Electric; US Coast Guard Auxiliary; Englewood Fencing; Ayers Team at Exit King Realty; Gunn for Hire Pressure Washing; Baldwin Brothers Cremation and Funeral Services; Showplace Floors; South Venice Civic Association and affiliates.
