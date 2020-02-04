SOUTH VENICE — Sarasota County will hold a free community cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, in the South Venice area.
It’s the time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage, county officials said in a news release.
• Dumpsters will be available at the following locations:
• South Venice Community Center, 720 Alligator Drive.
• South Venice Ferry Landing, 2000 block of Lemon Bay Drive.
• Seaboard Drive, near Orange Street.
Tires and appliances
Appliances and tires will only be accepted at the South Venice Community Center site.
Hazardous materials
Hazardous materials, including paint, auto parts, electronics, televisions and computers will not be accepted at any dumpster location and should be taken to the following Sarasota County facilities:
• South Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
• Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail, Nokomis. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday.
